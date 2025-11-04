French government pledges trade ties with Nigeria

The Consul General of France in Lagos, Laurent Favier, has said that the French Government remains firmly committed to strengthening the partnership between Nigeria and France, stating that the country will continue to invest in initiatives that promote sustainable development, technology transfer, and economic growth, thereby creating jobs and fostering inclusive prosperity.

He stated this yesterday, at a press conference organised by the Franco-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) in commemoration of its 40th anniversary and the chamber’s French week starting from November 7, 2025.

Favier said he must not fail to highlight also the drive of the Nigerian government with its various reforms, which are indeed creating and enabling business environments and deepening its bilateral ties, thereby enabling fruitful partnerships and growth across all sectors.

He said the relationship between France and Nigeria transcends diplomacy but extends into robust business landmarks, noting that French businesses have found Nigeria not only a formidable market but also an innovation hub with limitless potential.

Favier said France and Nigeria have a significant trade relationship, with Nigeria being France’s leading trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa and the fourth-largest in Africa, accounting for about 20 per cent of France’s trade with the region. Over 100 French companies have a presence in Nigeria, creating more than 16,000 direct jobs and thousands more indirect jobs.

He said French companies like TotalEnergies continue to expand their investment in the energy sector with their recent drive to invest $6 billion (around €5.5 billion) over several years in Nigeria’s energy industry. Fanmilk Nigeria, which was acquired by Danone, continues to partner with governments in various states and expand its investment in Nigeria with the recently commissioned production line in Ibadan. Schneider Electric reinforces its operations in Nigeria with the commissioning of its new office facility recently and empowering individuals, communities and industries with sustainable energy solutions.

In his remarks, President, FNCCI, Guillaume Niarfeix, said as the Consul General rightly mentioned, the chamber, with the support of the French Embassy, the Consulate, Business France, Economic Service, AFD, Proparco, French Tech and Promosalon, has continued to promote France-Nigeria relations and remains the most active bilateral chamber of commerce in Nigeria.

Niarfeix said the welcoming nature of the Nigerian people and government toward the French community is yet another testament to its mutual respect and shared vision. He said today, Nigeria remained one of the most important partners for France in Africa, a relationship that continues to grow stronger, thanks to the shared efforts of both governments.

He said in this spirit of friendship and shared purpose that the chamber announced the French Week and 40th Anniversary Celebration, scheduled from the 7th-14th of November, 2025, here in Lagos.

This milestone celebration will feature a rich lineup of activities, including: the opening ceremony (cocktail event) on November 7, 2025; Start-up summit, November 10, 2025; Business forum November 13, 2025 and the anniversary gala/awards night, November 14, 2025 this celebration is not just about our past achievements, it is a reaffirmation of our joint commitment to the future.