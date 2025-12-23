Ghana introduces $9 security levy on flight tickets

Air travel within West Africa is set to become more expensive from February 1, 2026, following Ghana’s decision to introduce a new $9 Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) fee on both arriving and departing passengers.

The total APIS fee per passenger would now be $18 on a return ticket.

This is coming barely a few weeks after Nigeria, through the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), introduced such a levy on international passengers arriving or departing the country.

Nigeria had commenced a new regime of $11.5 per passenger on December 1, 2025, totalling $23 for arrival and departure.

This is in addition to the earlier $20 security levy per passenger introduced in 2010 by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The new development brings the combined additional APIS-related burden on a return ticket between Nigeria and Ghana to $41 per passenger.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ibom Air, George Uriesi in an interaction with The Guardian, warned that the new levy would push ticket prices higher on one of the region’s busiest short-haul routes, Lagos – Accra.

Before the new fees, the mandatory non-airline charges on a return ticket between the two countries stood at $198, he said.

Uriesi said that with Ghana’s APIS implementation next year, the baseline cost would rise to $216, even before airlines add landing fees, parking, navigational charges, handling, ground services or fuel costs.

He added: “This is the minimum airlines must load into the fare before even considering the cost of operating the aircraft.

“After adding fuel, crew, maintenance reserves, distribution costs and other overheads, airlines still need to set a fare that keeps them competitive while covering operational expenses. It is becoming increasingly difficult.”

Industry stakeholders also said that once all variables are factored in, realistic return fares on the Nigeria-Ghana corridor could rise above current levels, pushing many economy-class round-trip tickets well above the $300 bracket, depending on season and load factor.

Uriesi, however, said that the new $9 levy by Ghana was not retaliatory against Nigeria, but rather an opportunity for the Ghanaian government to introduce new taxes on the travelling passengers.

Aviation stakeholders have long argued that West Africa is one of the world’s most expensive regions for air travel due to excessive taxation and statutory charges.

The new Ghana APIS fee would join a long list of levies, including Passenger Service Charges (PSC), security

charges, airport development fees and other regulatory surcharges.

Uriesi emphasised that Ghana already collects PSC on both arriving and departing passengers, stressing that adding an APIS fee would worsen the cost burden.

He declared that with additional charges, it would be difficult for government in the sub-region to promote regional connectivity.

Also, a 2024 data by the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) showed that for international departures, West Africa averages about $109.5 in taxes, fees per passenger, significantly above the continental average.

By comparison, other regions are substantially cheaper than West Africa.

The AFRAA data revealed that Western Africa has $109.5 in taxes, charges and levies per passenger; Central Africa, $106.6; Eastern Africa, $63.3; Southern Africa, $34.5, while Northern Africa stands at $25.3.

For instance, average fees in Eastern Africa are lower, while Northern Africa remains the lowest among the sub-regions.

AFRAA’s rankings of the most expensive countries in 2024 further confirmed that Gabon, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and others are the most expensive for international taxes and levies, all within West Africa.