Globacom expands spectrum capacity to reduce network congestion

Globacom has completed a massive, nationwide network infrastructure upgrade, powered by significant new spectrum acquisitions and robust capacity expansion.

The move, activated on December 4, 2025, is a strategic commitment by the company to provide a congestion-free, high-speed 4G experience to all Nigerians, setting a new benchmark for connectivity across the country.

Globacom explained, yesterday, that the core of the enhancement was the acquisition of additional, high-capacity spectrum, saying that this crucial step immediately and dramatically strengthens its national broadband performance.

By increasing its data-carrying capacity, the network said it could now support greater volumes of traffic at significantly higher speeds, translating directly to lightning-fast downloads and uploads, seamless, buffer-free video streaming, crystal-clear voice and video calls, even during peak hours and consistent, reliable connectivity in all nooks and crannies of the country.

Checks by The Guardian showed that Globacom currently enjoys 12.47 per cent market penetration in the country, where 21.8 million subscribers have access to networks across the country.

“These new network resources are not isolated improvements; they represent a nationwide transformation. Nigerians will now experience stronger coverage, higher speeds and consistent service quality everywhere they live, work or travel,” the company said.

The spectrum improvements are being complemented by an accelerated expansion of physical infrastructure.

Thousands of LTE sites deployed this year are being reinforced, with hundreds of new sites currently being commissioned and thousands more scheduled for roll-out over the next year. This rapid expansion aims to deepen broadband penetration and fortify both indoor and outdoor connectivity across all Nigerian states.

Further, Glo said it has fortified its national fibre backbone, upgrading critical long-haul and metropolitan links. This substantial enhancement of the network’s core and backhaul systems, including advanced microwave technology, is specifically designed to eliminate data bottlenecks. This nationwide effort is expected to end persistent congestion issues, delivering a more stable, reliable browsing experience for millions of users.