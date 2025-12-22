Government targets N2b savings in 2026 as MDAs go paperless

The Federal Government is expected to save over N2 billion in 2026 following the adoption of the Electronic Content Management (ECM) system by ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

The ECM is a digitalisation programme initiated by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, in line with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (2021-2025), which involves automating workflows and digitising files.

Analysis of the 2024 and 2025 budgets of 10 ministries shows that a significant portion of the expenditure goes into stationery. For instance, in 2024, 10 ministries, including Foreign Affairs, Defence, Information and National Orientation, Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Budget and Economic Planning, Industry, Trade and Investment, Agriculture and Food Security, Finance and Interior, as well as the Office of the Head of Service, collectively spent N969.37 million on stationery.

The figure jumped to N1.52 billion in 2025 and it is expected that it will further rise in 2026. The Head of Service had set December 31, 2025, as the deadline for MDAs to become fully paperless, as part of a major digital transformation initiative to boost efficiency, transparency and curb corruption and reduce delays.

Speaking at the launch of the system in his ministry, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, said that to achieve the renewed hope agenda of the present administration, digital transformation is not optional, but a national necessity. Bagudu said the ministry is at the centre of national planning and economic coordination.

“It is therefore essential that we keep prioritising efficiency, innovation and modern governance,” he said. He said from henceforth there would be no more paper correspondence in the ministry. The minister, who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Deborah Odoh, said the launch of the system aligns directly with the vision and directive of President Bola Tinubu, as articulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda, which places strong emphasis on reform, institutional efficiency, transparency, and the strategic use of technology as a catalyst for national development.

“The Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025, the flagship reform initiative of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, aligns with the vision of the President,” he said.

He added: “The digitalisation pillar of the reform is transforming the Federal Civil Service. Let me clearly state that digitalisation is not just about technology; it is about people and mindsets. The success of this system will depend on how well we embrace change, how willing we are to learn, and how committed we are to using these tools to serve our mandate with integrity and excellence.”

He called on the staff of the ministry to take ownership of the new system and see it not as an obligation, but as an enabler, one that empowers them to work smarter, more efficiently, collaborate better, and deliver results that justify the confidence reposed in them.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Esther Didi-Wilson-Jack, who performed the launch, said the event marks more than the launch of a system, according to her.

“It marks a clear statement of intent by a ministry that plans the nation’s future and has now taken a decisive step to secure its own future in a digital age. The Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning sits at the very heart of government.

“This is where numbers meet national priorities. This is where policy intentions are translated into plans, frameworks, and budgets that shape the lives of Nigerians. It is therefore both symbolic and strategic that this ministry is embracing a smarter, faster, and more accountable way of managing its information,” she said.