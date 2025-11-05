How Nestlé’s MYOWBU is creating jobs, deepening financial stability

With youth unemployment rising and nearly half a billion Africans expected to reach working age by 2035, concerns about limited economic opportunities continue to grow. Nestlé’s MyOwnBusiness (MYOWBU) initiative is, however, providing a lifeline for thousands in West and Central Africa, empowering people to become self-reliant entrepreneurs and achieve financial independence. ADAKU ONYENUCHEYA writes.

For 58-year-old Paulicap Ezekwe, life was once a struggle. Burdened with family responsibilities and limited income, he left Imo State for Lagos in 1995 in search of better opportunities. After years of hardship, from working as a bus conductor to hawking insecticides, Ezekwe eventually found stability through Nestlé Professional’s MYOWBU programme.

The initiative equips participants with pushcarts, beverage kits, training, and mentorship to help them earn income by selling Nestlé’s hot beverages on the streets. For Ezekwe, it became a turning point.

“This business is what I have. By God’s grace, we eat two meals a day,” he said with a smile. “If it wasn’t going well, I would have left long ago.”

Like Ezekwe, 45-year-old Ezekiel Ritu also found hope after years of struggling to make ends meet. Once a small-time trader in Lagos, Ritu joined MYOWBU in 2010 after encouragement from a relative. Today, he earns enough to support his family, pay his child’s school fees, and even buy land in his home state.

“By the grace of God, I’m living fine. This business keeps my family going and helps me plan for the future,” he said.

For 25-year-old Foluke Ojo, a student of Yaba College of Technology, MYOWBU has provided both income and independence. Each morning, she sells cups of Nescafé and Milo to commuters at bus stops around Ikeja — earning enough to pay her tuition and support her family.

“I sponsor myself in school and also take care of my mother and siblings,” she said. “In just a few hours, I make between N2,500 and N3,000 profit daily.”

Similarly, 28-year-old graduate, Emenike Emmanuel, joined the programme after years of unsuccessful job searches. “I graduated in 2021 and couldn’t find a job. When my brother introduced me to MYOWBU, I started earning daily income and even support my family now,” he said.

Tackling unemployment through enterprise

According to the State of the Nigerian Youth Report 2025, about 80 million Nigerian youths remain unemployed, with universities and polytechnics producing over 1.7 million graduates yearly. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) also reported a 6.5% youth unemployment rate in 2024.

Responding to this challenge, Nestlé launched MYOWBU in 2012 under its Nestlé Professional arm to create sustainable livelihood opportunities. In Nigeria alone, the programme has generated over 1,500 jobs. Participants receive training in sales, hygiene, and management, along with startup kits and access to clean, safe operating environments.

“MYOWBU provides fully branded pushcarts and essential materials at no cost,” explained Nestlé Professional’s Business Manager, Mrs. Funmi Osineye. “At the heart of this initiative is a belief in the power of entrepreneurship to transform lives.”

Participants typically sell 60 to 70 cups daily, keeping part of the profit. Many have transitioned from street vendors to full-time distributors and business owners.

Joseph Abraham, now a Nestlé distributor, said: “I started as a pushcart operator. Today, I run my own Nestlé distribution business. Dreams do come true.”

Boosting informal sector contribution

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) estimates that over 50 million informal businesses operate in Lagos alone, contributing significantly to GDP, employment, and revenue. Analysts say programmes like MYOWBU strengthen this vital sector by promoting entrepreneurship and reducing poverty.

Beyond white-collar jobs

For many, the MYOWBU venture has proven more profitable than traditional office jobs. “No office worker can manage me, and I can’t manage them,” Ezekwe laughed. “They can’t pay me more than ₦70,000. I make more than that here.”

Ritu agreed: “I make about ₦100,000 in profit monthly. I prefer this business to an office job that won’t meet my needs.”

Ojo added, “In two or three hours, I make good profit. People don’t realize how much we earn in this business.”

Expanding reach and impact

Today, over 400 MYOWBU operators work in busy Lagos areas such as Oshodi, Agege, Mile 12, Ojuelegba, and Ikeja. The initiative has also spread to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Kano.

In May 2025, Nestlé upskilled over 300 operators in Lagos, reinforcing its commitment to entrepreneurship, mentorship, and inclusive growth.

“This programme is not just about selling coffee; it’s about building confidence, ambition, and leadership,” Osineye noted.

Industry experts commend initiative

Experts and government officials have praised MYOWBU as a model for corporate-led job creation.

An Assistant Director at the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperative, Trade and Investment, Sulaimon Abolore, said: “We commend Nestlé for focusing on youth employment and aligning with the state’s job creation goals.”

For 20-year veteran operator, Adeosun Michael, the programme has been life-changing. “MYOWBU transformed my life. I built a home, raised a family, and learned that consistency pays,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of ISwitch Electrical Enterprises, Ikechukwu Jude, called it a “game-changer,” adding that it empowers entrepreneurs to take control of their economic destiny.

Similarly, media consultant, Ukaobisike Uzoije, described it as a model worth replicating: “The programme doesn’t just train people, it mentors and supports them. The vendors are disciplined, hygienic, and customer-focused.”

As Nigeria seeks sustainable ways to address unemployment, initiatives like MYOWBU offer a practical path, turning job seekers into job creators and deepening financial inclusion across communities.