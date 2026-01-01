‘How to bridge funding gap in Nigeria’s creative economy’

As Africa’s economy becomes increasingly shaped by ideas, the creative sector continues to show strong promise, but limited access to structured capital and business support remains a major constraint.

Addressing this gap, Chapel Hill Denham has launched a creative sector catalyst, an initiative aimed at positioning Nigeria’s creative industry as a serious contributor to economic growth.

The programme, known as ‘Creative Catalyst by Chapel Hill Denham’, was introduced to fund, guide and grow businesses operating in the creative space.

According to the company, the initiative was conceived in response to the reality that “from film to fashion, music to media, the continent is teeming with talent and ambition, but a persistent barrier is still access to structured capital and business support.”

Since its launch, Creative Catalyst has made appearances at key industry events and supported notable productions, including the 2025 Nigerian movie ‘Gingerrr’ which features Bisola Aiyeola, Kiekie, Wunmi Toriola and Bolaji Ogunmola.

With more projects in the pipeline, the programme has positioned itself as what it describes as “a strategic platform designed to fund, guide and grow businesses in Nigeria’s creative space”, the company said.

The scale of interest in the initiative became clear during its first call for applications, which attracted 543 entries from across the country. Applicants spanned film, digital media, animation and sports as well as emerging areas such as literature, crafts and hospitality.

Data from the programme showed that many applicants were not early-stage startups, with 407 having prior business experience. Some had been operating for more than 17 years and employed as many as 50 people.

The figures, according to the organisers, demonstrate that the creative economy is already delivering economic value, while also underscoring that the real challenge is scale. Creative Catalyst, they noted, is structured to confront that challenge directly.

Beyond providing funding, the programme emphasises capacity building and access to networks. A total of 23 applicants were selected to participate in a tailored accelerator programme led by industry experts.

From the number, 12 finalists pitched to investors, while six ventures were chosen for deeper engagement and ongoing support.

The organisers said this approach reflects the understanding that “capital alone is not enough,” and that creative entrepreneurs also require business skills and investor readiness to succeed.

Inclusion was another focus of the initiative. Women accounted for 36 per cent of total applicants, a figure that highlighted both progress and existing gaps. The programme acknowledged that more work must be done to expand gender representation, noting that Creative Catalyst aligns with Chapel Hill Denham’s broader commitment to inclusive growth across sectors such as climate, infrastructure and gender.

The organisers stressed that the significance of the creative economy extends beyond entertainment. They described it as “about economic transformation,” adding that with adequate support, creative businesses can generate livelihoods, strengthen industries and create long term value.

Following the outcomes of its inaugural edition, Chapel Hill Denham confirmed that a second phase, Creative Catalyst 2, is forthcoming. For creative entrepreneurs, the programme is presented as “a chance to access funding, mentorship, and visibility,” while for the wider economy it represents “another step toward unlocking the full potential of one of its most dynamic sectors.”