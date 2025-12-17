ICC Africa Conference returns to Lagos for 10th anniversary

Lagos will host the 10th anniversary edition of the ICC Africa Conference on International Arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) from June 3 to 5, 2026, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has announced.

The three-day conference, scheduled to hold at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, is expected to attract delegates and speakers from across Africa and other parts of the world.

Chair of the Arbitration and ADR Commission of ICC Nigeria, Prof. Dorothy Ufot, SAN, described the anniversary edition as “the mother of all Arbitration and ADR conferences on the African Continent.”

“We are excited to bring together the best minds in international arbitration and ADR from across Africa and beyond. This event will provide a unique opportunity for delegates to engage with leading experts in the field and discuss the latest trends and challenges in international arbitration and ADR in Africa,” Ufot said.

The conference, which debuted in Lagos in 2016, has become a flagship event on the continent, providing a platform for lawyers, arbitrators, judges, policymakers and other stakeholders to discuss developments in international arbitration and ADR.

After holding its first seven editions in Lagos, the conference moved to Nairobi, Kenya, for its eighth and ninth editions. The 10th anniversary celebration marks a return to Lagos, where the conference was founded.

The event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions and interactive sessions designed to facilitate engagement between participants and leading experts in the field.

Target participants include lawyers, arbitrators, judges, policymakers and students from universities across the continent.

According to the organisers, a high-powered planning committee is currently developing a comprehensive theme that will address the entire arbitration and ADR ecosystem on the African continent. The theme will be announced at a later date.

ICC Nigeria is the Nigerian national committee of the International Chamber of Commerce, the world business organisation dedicated to promoting international trade and investment.