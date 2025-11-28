Beverage firm seeks to promote local manufacturing

A craft beverage company, Quench Beverages Limited, has launched a portfolio of premium spirits and ready-to-drink fusions into the Nigerian market.

The company joins a growing movement of homegrown brands seeking to demonstrate that with careful attention to details and proper manufacturing, Nigerian products can stand with confidence on any global platform.

Nigeria’s beverage market, currently valued at $61.25 billion in 2025, is anticipated to expand by at least 16.54 per cent over the next four years and the new entrant is looking to tap into this rapidly growing market.

Speaking about the spirit behind the brand, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Akin Adekeye, noted that their aim is to restore confidence in local manufacturing and craftsmanship while ensuring Nigerians enjoy products, they are already familiar with.

With its flagship product, 1890 Ògógóró, it intends to elevate and properly refine one of Nigeria’s most popular beverages, elevating it to world-class craft standards.

He noted that beyond beverages, they intend to spark a cultural revival and promote their locally made brand across the world.

“In presenting these spirits and fusion drinks, Quench Beverages offers Nigerians an opportunity of elevated familiarity and a reminder that heritage, when combined with craft and care, can be world class,” he said.