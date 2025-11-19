Foundation organises business clinic to support entrepreneurs

Dr Senukon Ajose-Harison, left; Director,RoSF, Folarin Alakija; Country Manager,RoSF, Dr. Ndudi Bowei; President, FAE Limited, Princess Funmilayo Okeowo and COO, SAS Textiles, Oluwatoyin Bakare at the recently concluded RoSF business clinic for young entrepreneurs held in Lagos

DETERMINED to tackle the growing challenges confronting small businesses and strengthen Nigeria’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Rose of Sharon Foundation (RoSF), recently held the third edition of its flagship Business Clinic in Lagos, bringing together several young entrepreneurs for intensive training, coaching and mentorship.

Themed, ‘Carving the Path to Business Success and Resilience’, the two-day clinic provided a platform for young business owners to diagnose their operational challenges, access expert guidance and develop actionable strategies for growth.

The initiative featured a series of masterclasses anchored by industry experts across key business areas, including risk management, financing, visibility and marketing.

Speaking at the occasion, the foundation’s Country Manager, Dr Ndudi Bowei, described the Business Clinic as a platform where young entrepreneurs come to address the “pain points” in their businesses.

“Just like a medical clinic where people go when they are not feeling well, the Business Clinic was designed for young entrepreneurs to come with their business challenges and get the right diagnosis and prescription to make those businesses healthy again,” Bowei added.

According to her, the initiative operates in three phases: the masterclass, coaching and mentorship phases, spanning over four months.

Through the process, participants are guided to assess their current business realities, identify growth gaps, and map a clear plan for progress.

“The participants have been categorised based on their pain points, such as risk management, financing, visibility, or structure. Each group is being guided by facilitators who help them discover the root of their challenges and create actionable steps to overcome them,” she explained.

She added that the selection process was rigorous, with over 300 applications received, but only 90 successful candidates chosen based on criteria that included running a registered and viable business for at least a year.

At the close of the session, each group was assigned a real-life business problem to analyse and present practical solutions to as part of their learning journey.

Bowei noted that the most outstanding participants, who successfully demonstrate progress through video submissions, would advance to a six-week mentorship phase.

She expressed satisfaction with the impact of the programme, noting that the foundation remained committed to nurturing entrepreneurs capable of creating jobs and driving inclusive growth.

In one of the masterclass sessions, Managing Partner, Bamidele Taiwo & Partners, Taiwo Bewaji, who led the discussion on risk management and strategic direction, urged participants to embrace intentionality and planning in navigating uncertainties in business.

He emphasised the importance of carrying out proper risk assessments and understanding categories such as financial, legal, reputational, and compliance risks.

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer, No Leftovers Limited, Ayodeji Megbope, who facilitated the session on resource mobilisation and sustainable financing, challenged participants to broaden their perception of business resources beyond money.

Drawing from her own experience, she highlighted the value of intellectual, human, social, and spiritual capital in building sustainable businesses.

Similarly, Elizabeth Achike-Osegbue, who handled the session on business structure and visibility, urged entrepreneurs to “begin with the end in mind” and ensure their businesses reflect who they are.

She urged participants to identify competitors, develop unique selling points and create internal systems and routines that define how their organisations operate.

Chief Executive Officer, Acic Limited, Dr. Senukon Ajoke-Harrison, who led the class on sales, marketing, and branding, urged business owners to understand the human side of marketing and avoid excluding any customer group.