How circular economy can drive Nigeria’s innovation

Houlbert addressing participants at a conference hosted by the Economic Department of the Embassy of France in Nigeria

A French designer and circular-economy advocate, Marjory Houlbert, said Nigeria has the capacity to transform waste into wealth, stimulate industrialisation and unlock thousands of jobs, if a more coordinated approach to circular innovation is adopted.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Economic Department of the Embassy of France in Nigeria, Houlbert said Lagos possesses all the essential components needed to build a thriving recycling-based manufacturing ecosystem – abundant waste, active recyclers and a growing network of innovators and designers.

What is missing, she said, is the structured system required to convert the resources into market-ready, scalable products.

Drawing on her experience at French fablabs such as La Verrière and WoMa, Houlbert argued that Lagos urgently needs a dedicated fablab model where recyclers, designers and fabricators collaborate to process waste, especially plastic, into usable raw materials and finished products.

She noted that recycled plastic is cheaper than virgin plastic in Nigeria, unlike in Europe, making it an untapped industrial advantage.

Houlbert said a Lagos-based fablab model would significantly impact the recycling ecosystem by creating jobs, expand local manufacturing and improve the environment. Lagos generates more than 13,500 tonnes of waste daily, with plastics – LDPE, PP, PET and HDPE – forming a major share.

Many of these materials, she said, are fully recyclable and can be converted into valuable products such as interior panels, furniture and everyday household goods.

She cited Le Pavé, which manufactures 100 per cent recycled HDPE-based panels, as an example of what is possible locally.

A similar model in Lagos, she said, could create thousands of jobs, support local production, reduce imports, and strengthen environmental sustainability.

Houlbert proposed a Lagos fablab ecosystem integrating recyclers, existing facilities, digital fabrication tools and a dedicated fab-manager to coordinate production and scale operations. Such an ecosystem, she argued, could allow Lagos makers transform both plastic and organic waste into objects, textiles and new materials; create local jobs, stimulate the creative industry and strengthen the city’s circular economy.

On funding, she noted that the investment is “far less than assumed,” and that successful models often rely on government support for equipment, while entrepreneurs secure grants and community-driven financing to develop market-ready products.

The Embassy of France reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s transition to a stronger circular economy through partnerships, knowledge exchange and capacity-building programmes.