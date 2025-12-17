IBPlc unveils new product

International Breweries Plc has introduced its newest flagship brand, Budweiser Royale, to the Nigerian market at a launch event recently held in Lagos.

The unveiling drew royal dignitaries, government representatives, industry leaders and trade partners, who came together to witness its unveiling.

Managing Director, IBPlc, Carlos Coutiño, said the new product reflects their goal to keep pushing the boundaries of what a premium beer can offer and stressed his commitment to continue to innovate and satisfy evolving consumer preferences.

The company’s marketing manager, Olajumoke Okikiolu, noted that the product’s campaign is built around the idea of All Rise, a call to embrace confidence, celebrate achievement and uphold a high standard in everything. She explained that the campaign introduces a fresh and confident narrative that inspires people to step forward with purpose and celebrate their progress. According to her, the brand was developed around everyday Nigerians, with the product reflecting the Nigerian spirit through its bold taste, smooth finish and intentional design.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to responsible and smart drinking, adding that it has a guidance labelling across its Nigerian portfolio, providing clear messages on moderation, legal drinking age and health guidance; helping consumers make informed choices.