MTN surprises couples with N2m gifts at Lagos weddings

MTN Nigeria has expanded its Y’ello Tide festive campaign with the launch of its Y’ellotide Weddings initiative, bringing unexpected joy to newlywed couples across Lagos at the weekend.

The initiative, which follows the start of the Y’ello Tide season of surprises and the cheerful appearance of the Y’ello Santa in six cities nationwide, is designed to reward couples with financial support as they begin their new lives.

On Saturday, MTN made a surprise visit to the wedding of Chris Nelson Agbude and Florence Okon Etim at Lawanson, Surulere, Lagos. The couple were left stunned when the MTN team presented them with a N2 million gift, part of the “Yellow Wedding” package.

Speaking after the presentation, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, said the Y’ellotide Wedding is MTN’s way of connecting with Nigerians during the festive season and adding genuine value to important life moments.

“Unlike conventional wedding sponsorships, this initiative is all about a surprise element, reinforcing MTN’s campaign message of bringing the vibe and unforgettable experience from now till the end of December,” she said.

She explained that the idea is rooted in MTN’s commitment to human connection. “The Y’ellotide season is about connecting people to happiness, to opportunities, and to progress. We want to be the surprise that truly makes their day unforgettable, and we will be honoured to be a part of the rest of their lives.”

Ikenna-Emeka also disclosed that MTN teams will visit 25 wedding ceremonies before the end of the year. Each selected couple will receive a N2 million gift as part of the festive outreach.

For Chris and Florence, the unexpected gesture added excitement and relief to an already memorable day. Chris said he had seen the promo and suggested to his wife that they should try their luck. But as the wedding day approached with no call or message from MTN, he assumed they had not been selected.

“I just told my wife to give it a trial, but we forgot about it while preparing for the wedding. Seeing MTN show up today was a big shock. We are very grateful because the money will help us start our home,” he said.

Florence, full of joy, praised the company for the initiative and the special effort to make their day remarkable.

The surprises did not end in Surulere. On the same day, in Sogunle area of Lagos, MTN visited another couple, Paul and Loveth Ejeh. Like Chris and Florence, they also received a N2 million gift as part of the Y’ellotide Weddings outreach. The couple said the gesture came as a blessing at the start of their journey together.

With more wedding visits planned throughout December, MTN says it hopes to spread cheer, offer support, and create unforgettable memories for couples across Nigeria during the festive season.