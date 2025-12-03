NACCIMA appoints Oladotun as Nigeria-China trade relations executive

As part of efforts to improve trade relationships and strengthen Nigeria-China economic cooperation, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has appointed Zakirudeen Oladotun as its China relations executive.

The appointment was conveyed to Oladotun in a letter signed by NACCIMA’s Director-General, Olusola Obadimu. According to the Director-General, the appointment was in recognition of Oladotun’s remarkable contributions to the chamber’s successful outing at the 138th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, China.

Obadimu also acknowledged Oladotun’s pivotal role in organising the NACCIMA Business Forum on the sidelines of the global trade fair, noting the Nigerian delegation gained significant exposure from the event.

Oladotun is an entrepreneur and business leader with over two decades of experience leading projects and ventures across multiple sectors. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Trends Group of Companies. An experienced architect and planning professional, he is also the Chair of the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Kwara State chapter.

Oladotun has also built key business networks across major countries, especially in China, where he has maintained active relationships with major players in the public and private sectors.