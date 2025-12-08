FSL Insurance Brokers unveils digital platform to deepen insurance access

FSL Insurance Brokers Limited has launched FSL Insure, a new mobile and web application designed to expand digital access to insurance products and streamline service delivery for individuals and businesses across Nigeria.

The platform, which has secured full regulatory approval from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), enables users to explore, compare, purchase, and manage a wide range of insurance policies in real time. Developed in partnership with Safam Digital, FSL Insure aims to modernise the country’s insurance landscape by integrating multiple underwriting partners and offering end-to-end digital services.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Managing Director of FSL Insurance Brokers, Adeyinka Falade, said the platform reflects the company’s commitment to deepening insurance penetration and enhancing financial inclusion.

“With FSL Insure, we are digitalising the insurance space and placing protection directly in the hands of Nigerians,” he said. “This platform represents our vision to deliver smarter, faster, and more efficient services to our clients.”

Falade highlighted the features of the platform, noting that it offers instant policy purchase and issuance, a variety of insurance products, seamless payments, claims management support, and advisory services all within a user-friendly interface.

“FSL Insure enables customers to buy policies instantly, file claims more efficiently, and enjoy enhanced data protection. Everything is built to simplify the customer journey,” he added.

According to the company, the app replaces traditional paper-based processes with a streamlined digital experience that improves service speed, widens access to underserved communities, and gives customers greater control over their insurance needs.

The firm noted that users can obtain a policy certificate in less than five minutes by following five simple steps: selecting a product, completing the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) form, providing proposal details, making payment and receiving the certificate and receipt via email.

FSL Insurance Brokers said the introduction of FSL Insure positions the company as a frontrunner in Nigeria’s growing digital insurance ecosystem by combining technology-driven solutions with regulatory compliance and customer-focused innovation.

The new platform is available for download on Android, iOS, and through a dedicated web interface.

FSL Insurance Brokers Limited is a licensed brokerage firm providing insurance and risk management services to individuals, SMEs, corporates, and government institutions, with a focus on innovation, client protection and service excellence.