Insurance firm launches promo to reward customers

Coronation Insurance Plc and Coronation Life Assurance Limited have launched the second edition of their customer incentive initiative, Insure and Win 2.0, aimed at encouraging greater uptake of insurance products in Nigeria.

The nationwide campaign runs from November 2025 to April 2026 and is open to both new and existing clients.

Speaking at the launch, Olamide Olajolo, Managing Director and CEO of Coronation Insurance Plc, said the initiative reflected the company’s effort to promote financial protection.

“The strong engagement seen during the previous year’s campaign demonstrated how much Nigerians value being rewarded for sound financial choices. Insure and Win offers another chance to celebrate customers, highlighting that protecting one’s assets and future can be both empowering and genuinely rewarding,” he said.

Adebowale Adesona, Managing Director and CEO of Coronation Life Assurance Limited, added that the campaign also reinforces the company’s commitment to accessible insurance.

He said, “Every product we offer addresses a genuine need, and this initiative provides customers with an additional incentive to opt for comprehensive protection,” adding that last year’s winners left with prizes including a car and household appliances.

According to him, the programme allows participants to enter by purchasing any qualifying policy from either Coronation Insurance Plc or Coronation Life Assurance Limited, with multiple entries increasing their chances of winning. Draws are scheduled to begin in January 2026 and will continue throughout the campaign.

Eligible products cover a broad range of solutions, including motor insurance, householder insurance, business protection bundles, personal accident cover, and life assurance plans such as Coronation Rest Easy Lite, Coronation Critical Illness Plan, Coronation Enhance Term, and Coronation Term Life policies.

Prizes for Insure and Win 2.0 are valued at over N35 million and include a brand-new car, an iPhone 16, and household appliances. The company said the campaign underscores its role as a partner in delivering practical insurance solutions while providing additional incentives for clients to secure their financial futures.