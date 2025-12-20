Interswitch harps on alternative credit, African-led innovation at e-business summit

Interswitch Group has joined industry leaders to explore how alternative data and digital intelligence can unlock credit for millions excluded by conventional financial models.

The integrated payments and digital commerce company made the commitment at the 2025 Committee of e-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) annual conference in Lagos, where it parley senior policymakers, financial services executives, and technology leaders from across Nigeria’s digital finance ecosystem to explore pathways for expanding credit access to underserved communities.

Speaking at a session titled “Alternative Credit Scoring for the Underserved,” the Divisional Head, Product Management and Solution Delivery, Verve International, Ademola Adeniran, reiterated the company’s long-standing commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s financial infrastructure and enabling inclusive growth through locally driven solutions.

He said: “For us, this conversation goes beyond technology. It is about designing credit systems that truly reflect African realities. Millions transact daily outside traditional banking frameworks, and alternative credit scoring enables us to recognise that economic activity and responsibly convert it into access to finance. At Verve and Interswitch, we are committed to building the digital infrastructure that makes this inclusion, scalable and sustainable.”

Also, the Vice President, Sales and Account Management, Digital Infrastructure & Managed Services (Interswitch Systegra), RobintaAluyi, emphasised the company’s purpose-driven approach to building the infrastructure that powers Africa’s digital economy and enabling secure money movement on a scale.

“Interswitch helps people navigate their daily lives with greater ease. We make transactions flow safely and reliably. We do this by connecting banks, supporting secure and reliable payments, and strengthening the entire value chain of digital finance. Today, we hold a significant portion of the market, and that achievement reflects the deep trust our banking and fintech partners place in our platforms. We continue to deliver because the ecosystem has worked with us every step of the way,” Aliyu said.

She also stressed the importance of African-led solutions in addressing the continent’s financial challenges, noting that sustainable progress must be rooted in local realities. Interswitch’s strength, she said, lies in the fact that it was built on the continent, for the continent, with solutions designed to serve individuals, small businesses, enterprises, and government institutions pppacross every layer of the payment value chain.

Moderated by WunmiOgunbiyi of the CeBIH Advisory Council, the session also featured contributions from MunachimsoDuru, Head, Products, Partnership and Innovation, Afrigopay Financial Services Limited; Damola Giwa, Country Manager, Visa West Africa; Nike Kolawole, representing Aisha Abdullahi, Executive Director, Credit and Portfolio Management, CREDICORP; and Ifeanyi Chukuwekem, Head, Corporate Strategy Department, eTranzact, offering a broad industry perspective on the future of responsible credit delivery.