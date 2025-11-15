Interswitch reaffirms commitment to advancing digital transformation

Interswitch, an African technology company, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing digital transformation in Nigeria’s healthcare sector as it showcases its innovative health solutions.

The company, which featured prominently at the 111th regular meeting and 2025 Annual Conference of the Committee of Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) and Managing Directors (MDs) of Federal Tertiary Hospitals in Nigeria (CCMDFTH) in Enugu, stated that the solutions were aimed at addressing the long-standing challenges in hospital administration, data management, and patient access.

Vice President, Health Ecosystem (Public Sector), Industry Ecosystem & Platforms (Interswitch Indeco), Babatunde Fadeyi, reiterated Interswitch’s broader mission to enable a connected, data-driven healthcare ecosystem in Nigeria. He said: “At Interswitch, we are not just building technology, we are building bridges between care providers, patients, and policymakers.

Through platforms like HIMS, eClinic, and Smarthealth, we’re empowering hospitals and HMOs to embrace digital transformation, making healthcare delivery more transparent, efficient, and patient-centred.”

The digital firm showcased its suite of cutting-edge digital health solutions including the Health Information Management System (HIMS), eClinic, and Smarthealth, designed to simplify hospital operations, enhance administrative efficiency, and improve patient outcomes across hospitals, Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs), and related institutions.

According to him, the HIMS platform connects healthcare providers, HMOs, and subscribers through a unified digital ecosystem that streamlines claims processing, data exchange, and communication across the healthcare value chain.

“eClinic enables healthcare centres to transition from paper-based processes to electronic medical records, while Smarthealth empowers individuals with tools for telemedicine, medical geolocation, symptom checking, and personalised wellness tracking.”

Participants, including CCMDFTH Chairman, Prof. Emem Bassey, commended the company’s contribution to the digitisation of healthcare processes, as well as its commitment to fostering efficiency and transparency across Nigeria’s health system.