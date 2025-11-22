Interswitch’s Techconnect champions collaboration, innovation for africa’s digital future

TECHCONNECT 5.0 series concluded on a high note in Lagos as Interswitch, an integrated payments and digital commerce company, champions collaboration and innovation for Africa’s Digital Future

The event convened regulators, financial institutions, fintech innovators, and technology leaders to advance conversations around innovation, collaboration, and compliance across Nigeria’s digital economy.

According to the company, the programme reinforced its commitment to fostering synergy among ecosystem stakeholders to build a trusted, inclusive, and innovation-driven financial landscape.

Delivering a keynote address at the event, the Managing Director, Payment Processing & Switching (Interswitch Purepay), Akeem Lawal, reflected on the evolution of the TechConnect platform and its growing influence across Nigeria’s fintech and payments landscape.

He said: “At Interswitch, we’ve always believed that innovation thrives best in an environment built on trust, collaboration, and shared purpose. Through TechConnect, we’ve created a space for regulators, banks, fintechs, and innovators to connect, exchange ideas, and explore how compliance can become a true enabler of scalable growth.

“When we talk about powering Africa’s digital economy, it’s not just about technology, it’s about people, partnerships, and purpose. This is how we build the frameworks that will define Africa’s digital future and ensure that the progress we make today sets the foundation for inclusive growth tomorrow,” Lawal said.

The Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Corporate Communications, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, highlighted how TechConnect has evolved into a dynamic platform for meaningful dialogue and partnership across Africa’s digital ecosystem.

She said: “Over the past few weeks, TechConnect has journeyed through Enugu and Abuja, sparking ideas, strengthening partnerships, and connecting innovation with policy in powerful ways. And now, as we conclude this incredible series in Lagos, the commercial heartbeat of Africa, we do so with a renewed sense of purpose and momentum.

“This year’s theme, ‘United Frontiers’, embodies what TechConnect stands for. It’s not just an event, it’s a catalyst that unites the innovators shaping Africa’s future, the regulators ensuring safe, sustainable growth, and the businesses transforming lives through technology,” Eromosele said.

Deputy Director, Payments System Policy, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), AjakaiyeItanola, who represented the Director, Payment Systems Department, CBN, Mr. Jimoh Musa, underscored the importance of continued collaboration between the regulator and industry stakeholders to strengthen Nigeria’s payment systems and accelerate the country’s digital transformation agenda.

“At the CBN, we are committed to developing clearer and more inclusive regulations, a deliberate shift from the old ways of doing things. We are now involving more industry players in the process. For instance, we have revolutionized agent banking; it is no longer what it used to be.”