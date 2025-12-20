ipNX clinches two awards, restates commitment to innovative connectivity solutions

Team Lead, Marketing and Corporate Communications, ipNX,Oladipo Omoware (left); Lead Consultant, Coach Spark Consulting Ltd, Dr. Ogheneovie Ovadje; Divisional CEO, ipNX Retail, Kene Eneh; Network Service Engineer, ipNX Retail, Victor Asikpata, and Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, ipNX, Mobolaji Caxton-Martins, receiving an award at the 11th Edition of the Nigeria Technology Awards, in Lagos.

A Nigerian information and communications technology company, ipNX, has assured of continuous investment in digital network to drive high-performance connectivity solutions that would transform the digital lives of Nigerians.

The company made this commitment after clinching two prestigious awards at the 11th edition of the Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA). At the ceremony, ipNX was honoured as the “Fastest Fibre Internet Service Provider of the Year” and the “Most Exceptional Fibre Internet Service Provider of the Year.”

Accepting the awards on behalf of ipNX, Divisional CEO of the ipNX Retail Division, Kene Eneh, said these recognitions further solidify the company’s reputation for delivering reliable, high-quality broadband services to households and businesses across the country.

He expressed pride in the team’s accomplishments and reaffirmed ipNX’s long-term commitment to technological excellence:

“We are delighted and honoured to receive these awards. They reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance connectivity solutions that empower our customers. These recognitions energize us to continue raising the bar and delivering exceptional value as we shape the future of connectivity in Nigeria,” Eneh stated.

ipNX’s dominance in the Nigerian broadband landscape was further validated in the OoklaSpeedtest Connectivity Report for H2 2024, released in February 2025, where the company was ranked Best Fixed ISP in Nigeria across critical performance metrics, including fastest gaming speed, most consistent ISP, and video experience. This achievement underscores ipNX’s dedication to delivering world-class fibre-optic connectivity.

Speaking on the company’s continued success, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Mobolaji Caxton-Martins, expressed deep appreciation for the recognitions and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to superior service delivery.

“These awards highlight the passion, dedication, and innovation that drive everything we do at ipNX. We are continuously investing in our network and customer experience to transform the digital lives of Nigerians. This recognition motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible and to deliver even greater value to our customers,” Caxton-Martins said.