Japanese businesses to deepen partnerships in Nigeria, says JETRO MD

Country Managing Director and Trade Commissioner of Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Takashi Oku, has revealed that more Japanese firms are forming partnerships with Nigerian businesses to enhance their profitability and operations.

Oku, while speaking with reporters during the opening of the JETRO Pavilion at the trade fair at the weekend, said about nine more Japanese companies, in addition to the existing ones, are currently partnering with Nigerian companies for better services and profitability.

According to him, the partnership option has been profitable to Japanese companies operating in Nigeria.

Oku said 47 companies were participating at this year’s Lagos Trade Fair, explaining that 37 firms were exhibiting at the main pavilion and others were showcasing at the Super Japan section, a new entertainment innovation at the pavilion.

According to him, visitors to the Japan Pavilion will be hosted to “Super Japan in Lagos” on Friday, November 14 and Saturday, November 15.