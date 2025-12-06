Jumia’s data shows Nigerians turning to digital retail to navigate inflation pressures

As Black Friday 2025 unfolds across Nigeria, new insights from Jumia’s Q3 2025 financial results reveal that more Nigerians are relying on digital retail to navigate inflation and rising living costs. The data points to a more deliberate, value-driven shopper, one using online platforms to stretch budgets, compare options quickly, and extract more value from each purchase.

Jumia reported a 30 percent year-on-year increase in physical goods orders, while Gross Merchandise Value for physical goods rose by 43 percent. This stronger GMV growth highlights a clear behavioural shift: consumers are assembling higher-value baskets by combining essentials with premium or long-term household items. Online retail is serving as a tool for strategic planning, not just convenience.

According to Temidayo Ojo, Chief Executive Officer of Jumia Nigeria, Black Friday now plays a more critical economic role. “Households are using digital retail to defend purchasing power. They plan their lists, compare prices instantly, and rely on the reliability and convenience that e-commerce offers,” he said.

This year’s Black Friday trends show growing demand in categories that directly support daily living. Household essentials and FMCG products are seeing significant uptake as families stock up during price drops. Home and kitchen equipment is also experiencing stronger demand as shoppers prioritise practical, durable tools.

Affordable fashion and beauty products are gaining momentum as discounts make them more accessible. Consumer behaviour in the lead-up to the sales period further reinforces this shift. Jumia recorded a notable increase in “Add to Wishlist” and “Add to Cart” activity, signalling more planning and fewer impulse purchases. The gap between GMV and order growth indicates that customers are optimising baskets using bundles, vouchers, and promo combinations, behaviours uniquely suited to digital platforms.

With inflation intensifying the need for smarter buying, trust markers on Jumia, such as verified sellers, official brand stores, ratings, and clear return policies, are becoming more central to decision-making. Authenticity and durability now outweigh the appeal of the lowest price.

Jumia’s logistics footprint is making these benefits available nationwide. Its 30,000 sqm Isolo fulfilment centre, 480 pickup stations, and 62 logistics partners ensure that customers in secondary and peri-urban cities enjoy the same deals as those in major hubs, reducing travel burdens and adding financial value.