Lafarge Africa deepens commitment to community development

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Lafarge Africa Plc, a member of the Huaxin Group, and leading Nigerian building solutions company, has reaffirmed its commitment to quality education and community development through the remodeling and upgrading of a school in Ogun State.

The comprehensive renovation of Christian Pelamourges Memorial Baptist Day Nursery and Primary School, Agbesi, Ewekoro, Ogun State, encompassed the refurbishment of five blocks of classroom, extension of the Head Teacher’s office, and the construction of new dining and toilet facilities.

It also included significant structural improvements such as new roofing, electrical and plumbing works, plastering, tiling, and painting across the classroom blocks.

In addition, new furnishings, including desks, chairs, and library shelves, as well as dining tables, were provided to enhance comfort and functionality. A fully functional playground and football field were also installed for the use of pupils and staff alike.

Speaking about the project, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, stated that the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to advancing education as a key driver of sustainable development.

“At Lafarge Africa, we believe that quality education is one of the most powerful tools for building the future of children. Through projects like this, we are not only improving infrastructure but also empowering young minds and creating an environment where learning can truly thrive. This investment demonstrates our commitment to strengthening the social fabric of our host communities and ensuring that no child is left behind,” Alade-Akinyemi said.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Ogun State, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, said the renovation aligned with the state’s school facility rehabilitation programme.