Lagos summit tasks young professionals on leadership

Young professionals have been urged to embrace disciplined, purpose-driven leadership as a pathway to sustainable success, as discussions at the inaugural ‘Dare the Impossible 1.0’ Leadership and Business Summit concluded in Lagos.

Held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, the summit brought together policymakers, business leaders and emerging professionals under the theme, ‘How to Attain What Only a Few Can Attain in Life’.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Ayodele Olawande, said leadership today demands resilience, competence and continuous learning, while the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, stressed that leadership is about responsibility rather than status.

Speakers highlighted strategic thinking, ethics and system-building as critical to long-term success, while participants described the event as timely and practical.

Organisers said future editions would focus on follow-up engagement and measurable outcomes.