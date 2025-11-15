Lontor High-tech unveils new solar, home technology products

Lontor High-tech has restated its commitment to expanding its presence across the country with the launch of new solar and home appliance technology, designed to provide reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions for Nigerians.

The new products were unveiled at the annual business conference event, themed ‘Growing Stronger Together,’ which brought together top dealers, distributors, partners, and industry stakeholders from across the country.

Speaking at the conference in Lagos, the Managing Director, Mrs. Eniola Olutimilehin, stressed that the event was organised to introduce key dealers and partners to the company’s latest innovations, particularly its residential and commercial solar systems, in addition to a new line of kitchen and lifestyle appliances.

She noted that the firm, established over 20 years ago, has deepened commitment to quality products in Nigeria, adding that it remains the number one rechargeable lighting in the country, with presence in almost all households.

“Nigeria is the populous country in Africa and despite this, over 45 million homes need essential lighting, fans and durable appliances to keep life going. We have represented an immense market with unparalleled growth potential for reliable consumer electronics and power solutions. Over the years, it has developed strong foundation pillars through strong distribution across the country. Lontor is deeply trusted, known as household brand that consumers actively seek out,” she said.

She added that the company is offering state-wide distribution opportunities to dealers with the capacity to manage exclusive territories, as part of efforts to expand its national footprint.

Also speaking at the launch, Senior Marketing Manager at Lontor High-Tech, Lony Loong, announced the introduction of two new flagship products, the Residential Energy Storage System (RESS) and the Commercial Energy Storage System (ESS), developed to help address Nigeria’s ongoing power supply challenges.

He noted that the systems are built to store energy from various sources, including solar panels, generators, and the national grid, providing a steady and reliable power supply for homes and businesses