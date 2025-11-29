Make registration of micro businesses less cumbersome, expert tells FG

The Convener Ascend360, Titilope Adisa-Obafemi, has said if the Federal Government wants to make the MSMEs the cornerstone of the economy it should make registration of MSMEs a bit more seamless and easy aside ensuring they have access to loan

Speaking during the maiden edition of Ascend 360, themed ‘Build, Protect, Grow’, she noted that many micro businesses often get frustrated by the present registration processes.

“A lot of people end up just not registering their businesses, because tell me why I want to just do a reservation of name and it’s taking like two weeks,”

She said the conference was hosted by Blaque Swann Legal Practitioners to equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge, legal frameworks and growth strategies needed to build, protect and scale their businesses.

Adisa-Obafemi also advocated for a coordinated social security number, which will make tracking loan defaulters earlier.

On the theme, ‘Build, Protect, Grow,’ she said that anybody building a worthwhile business wants it to grow.

“So, we thought that, let us teach people how to build properly, protect what they are building, to grow exponentially,” she said.

“The event is supposed to serve as a catalyst for entrepreneurs to move their businesses to the next level, and that is why we chose the name Ascend.”