MARCON to honour Dangote, Lekki port, LFT, others with awards of excellence

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, Lekki Deep Seaport and Lekki Freeport Terminal have been listed as recipients of the Maritime Correspondents’ Organisation of Nigeria (MARCON) Award for Excellence for their outstanding contributions to the development of maritime business in Nigeria.

Presentation of the awards is part of the high point of the 2025 Nigeria Maritime Journalists Retreat to hold at De Marii Hotel LFZ, Lagos Free Trade Zone, Lekki on December 4, 2025.

Other recipients include the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho; President General, Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria, Comrade Francis Bunu Abi; Registrar/CEO, Corporate Affairs Commission, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, Director General, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, CCIE

Also receiving awards are the Acting Rector, Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Dr. Kevin Okonna; Managing Director, Truck Transit Parks Limited, Jama Onwubuariri; the Controllers, Apapa Customs Command, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba; Seme Customs Command, Comptroller Wale Adenuga; Lagos Free Trade Zone Customs Command, Comptroller Hauwa Abubakar and Integrated Indigo Limited.

This year’s retreat, with the theme “Maximising Emerging Technologies for Sustainable Import and Export Trade,” will bring together key stakeholders and participants across Nigeria’s maritime and trade ecosystem.

According to a release jointly signed by Paul Ogbuokiri, Chairman and Adaku Onyenucheya, Secretary of the Conference Planning Committee, Aliko Dangote and the Dangote Group are being honoured for their groundbreaking efforts to strengthen maritime business through the Dangote Refinery, Greenview Development Nigeria Limited, Blue Star Shipping and other port-related activities that have lasted over two decades in the country.

Lekki Freeport Terminal is being honoured for leading the way as the most automated container terminal in Nigeria, recognised for its efficiency, speed and user satisfaction with additional support for barge operation, and easing logistics around the port ecosystem.

The release added that the Lekki Deep Seaport has brought Nigeria closer to achieving its long-term maritime dream of becoming a hub for shipping in West and Central Africa, with lighter vessels taking cargoes from Lagos to other countries like Ghana, Togo, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon.

It noted that Lekki Port has officially positioned Nigeria as a new and formidable player in the global transshipment landscape, promoting trade within and beyond the shores of the country.

Ogbuokiri and Onyenucheya added that these companies’ activities have further deepened Nigeria’s participation in the blue economy at home and across the African continent, growing businesses, creating jobs and contributing to making Nigeria an investment destination on the continent.