Guardian’s Adaku Onyenucheya, FCID legal officer honoured at NMCA 2025

The Guardian’s Adaku Onyenucheya has received the “Award of Excellence in Maritime Reporting”, and legal officer of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Morufu Animashaun, was recognised as Outstanding Legal Icon at the National Media Community Award (NMCA) 2025.

The yearly award ceremony, organised by the Media Community Network Africa in collaboration with Daily Pride Communications on Saturday at the NERDC Conference Centre, Ikeja, Lagos, celebrates distinguished personalities across the media, government, as well as private and public sectors, who have made outstanding contributions to national development.

Also honoured, aside from Onyenucheya and Animashaun, were a Member of the House of Representatives for Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency, Benue State, Ojotu Ojema; a Member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 1, Stephen Olukayode; Officer-in-Charge of the Anti-Piracy Unit, CSP Mariam Ogunmolasuyi; and the Officer-in-Charge of the FCID Annex, Alagbon, Lagos Interpol Annex, Supol Adepoju Adeniyi, among others.

According to the organisers, this year’s edition, which focused on “Roles of the Media in National Security, Business Development, and Good Governance,” highlights the indispensable role of journalists in building a more informed and cohesive society.

Presenting the award at the ceremony, the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 2 Command, AIG Adegoke Fayoade, commended Onyenucheya for her effective reporting on the maritime sector, describing it as a vital component of the nation’s economy.

Fayoade praised Onyenucheya for her professionalism and contributions to the maritime sector, noting that her work has helped draw national attention to the challenges and opportunities in port efficiency, maritime safety, and the growth of the blue economy.

“The maritime industry is growing very fast and members of the public need to know what is happening. She has been doing very well in this area and that is why she is being honoured at the National Media Community Award,” he said.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Advisory Board/Governing Council, Nigeria Media Network, Dr. Agnes Nyumah Boakai; the Chairman, Award Screening Committee, Oyedun Oluwagbemiga; and the Publisher/Chief Executive Officer, Daily Pride Communications, Joshua Uloko, Onyenucheya’s recognition reflects her outstanding professionalism, commitment to ethical journalism, and consistent contributions to Nigeria’s maritime reportage and national discourse.

“Over the years, your exceptional storytelling, investigative depth, and authoritative insights have not only elevated the standards of maritime journalism but have also inspired a generation of reporters and strengthened public confidence in the media as a tool for development.

“Please accept the assurances of our highest esteem and professional regard as we honour your remarkable achievements, professionalism, and invaluable contributions to journalism and national development,” the statement read.