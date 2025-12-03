Journalists name ex-NIWA MD, Oyebamiji, media-friendly CEO in maritime industry

The Coalition of Maritime Journalists (CMJ), at the weekend, unanimously voted the former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, as the Most Media-Friendly Chief Executive Officer in Nigeria’s maritime industry.

The CMJ is a respected body comprising seasoned, widely experienced, and reputable journalists who have reported on the nation’s maritime and blue economy sector for decades.

Their selection process is known to be rigorous, evidence-driven, and anchored on professional integrity. In a statement issued by the Convener of the group, EFrank Meke, the former NIWA helmsman, who is also a leading gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the December 13, 2025 party primary, was chosen after an extensive review of his engagements, accessibility, and support for journalists during his tenure.

Meke noted that Oyebamiji distinguished himself through consistent collaboration with the media, his openness to scrutiny, and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of maritime reporters.

“Among all Chief Executive Officers in the maritime sector, Oyebamiji stands out as the most accessible, unassuming, and approachable. Whether it is about supporting journalists’ association programmes, responding promptly to industry enquiries, or attending to the personal well-being of journalists, he remains exceptional,” Meke said. Meke said Oyebamiji is truly a journalist’s CEO, and the media community has unanimously agreed to honour him with this distinguished award.”

The group also commended his role in strengthening information flow between NIWA and the maritime press, describing him as a bridge-builder whose leadership encouraged transparency, accountability, and harmonious stakeholder engagement.

The award, CMJ noted, is not merely a recognition of past gestures but an acknowledgement of his enduring respect for the media as indispensable partners in national development.