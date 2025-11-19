LASTCOC lauds improved traffic flow at Apapa port

The Lagos State Truck and Cargo Operators Committee (LASTCOC) has applauded the round-the-clock presence of the Apapa Port Manager, Adebowale Lawal, in ensuring improved traffic flow that has enhanced the movement of export trucks into the Lagos Port Complex (LPC).

Repair works on the Marine Bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works had recently triggered a resurgence of gridlock along the Ijora–Apapa access roads, leaving import and export trucks stranded for hours.

The Chairman of LASTCOC, Mr Shittu Lukmon, in a statement, said the daily 24-hour engagement of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) leadership has significantly enhanced traffic conditions on port access roads and eased congestion at the Export Processing Terminals (EPTs) across Lagos.

Lukmon praised the Apapa Port Manager’s commitment and dedication to duty, noting that the trucking community has every reason to support his efforts toward ensuring a more efficient port system at the Lagos Port Complex.

“This is commendable work from the Apapa Port Manager. I have never seen a port manager like him. I’ve seen him at the port on Saturdays and Sundays, making sure the entire system runs seamlessly.