Maritime industry records progress, diversification under Oyetola – Oke

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Busayo Oluwole Oke, has lauded the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, for steering Nigeria’s maritime sector towards growth, innovation and economic diversification.

In a New Year message marking 2026, Oke, who represents Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency in Osun State, commended Oyetola’s leadership as instrumental in transforming the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy into a hub of progress and sustainable development.

According to Oke, Oyetola’s tenure has been characterised by deliberate policies aimed at expanding Nigeria’s blue economy, improving maritime infrastructure and ensuring the sustainable management of the nation’s marine resources.

“Under his leadership, the maritime industry has recorded steady progress, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda,” Oke said.

He highlighted several initiatives launched under Oyetola’s supervision, including programmes to enhance port operations, boost local content in maritime activities and attract private sector investments into marine-related industries.

These efforts, Oke noted, are helping Nigeria reduce overreliance on oil revenues while creating employment opportunities and strengthening the country’s global maritime standing.

Beyond sectoral achievements, Oke also commended Oyetola’s inclusive and visionary leadership style, which he said has inspired stakeholders across the industry and within the APC in Osun State.

The lawmaker noted that the minister’s ability to balance policy innovation with stakeholder engagement has been a model for public service leadership.

Looking ahead, Oke expressed optimism that 2026 would see further consolidation of gains in the maritime sector, increased diversification of economic activities, and enhanced competitiveness of Nigeria’s blue economy on the regional and global stage.

The federal lawmaker also prayed for Oyetola’s continued good health, wisdom and strength as he continues to serve the nation, wishing him a peaceful and prosperous New Year.

He urged Nigerians to take inspiration from Oyetola’s commitment to national development, emphasising that sustained progress in strategic sectors such as maritime and the blue economy is key to the country’s long-term growth and economic resilience.