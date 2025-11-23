Nigeria losing billions to reliance on foreign marine expertise – NIMENA chair

The National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects (NIMENA), Dr Eferebo Sylvanus, has raised concerns that the country is losing billions of Naira to the continued reliance on foreign technical services in the maritime sector.

He said billions of Naira are lost annually to foreign experts who provide services ranging from classification and vessel inspection to offshore engineering and seafarer certification.

To address the skills gap, he disclosed that NIMENA has been advocating for the creation of an indigenous classification body that will place Nigerian engineers at the centre of vessel design, safety assurance, and standards compliance.

Dr Sylvanus, who was a guest on a television show, said, “Local content is not just a policy. It is a strategic national imperative. Technical sovereignty is the new currency of power, and Nigeria must deliberately build the institutions and engineering capacity to stand on its feet.”

He affirmed that NIMENA is committed to promoting indigenous shipbuilding, expanding dry-docking capacity, and enhancing offshore vessel support systems.

He, however, stressed the urgent need for Nigeria to deepen local content, strengthen its marine engineering capacity, and build a technically sovereign maritime nation driven by innovation and youth empowerment.

The NIMENA boss said, “Our young marine engineers are Nigeria’s priceless asset. They are not the weak link; they are the engine of Nigeria’s future. What they need is exposure, structured training pathways, and modern R&D infrastructure to translate their creativity into commercially viable solutions.”

He disclosed NIMENA’s ongoing partnerships with universities, maritime academies, shipyards, and private-sector innovators to expand simulation-based training, digital engineering competencies, computer-aided ship design, and hands-on industrial experience.

He, however, called for greater synergy among key maritime agencies — including NIMASA, NIWA, NPA, NCDMB, COREN, and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria — noting that fragmented regulatory frameworks limit growth.

Dr Sylvanus said, “Strong maritime nations are built on strong institutions. NIMENA is deeply committed to harmonising standards, promoting compliance, and ensuring that the sector speaks with one unified technical voice.”

He added that a modern, coordinated regulatory ecosystem is essential to transform Nigeria into a globally competitive maritime hub.

“Nigeria cannot continue to import solutions for problems Nigerian engineers can solve. We must invest in research, innovation, and marine technology startups that will define the future of our blue economy,” he stated.

He further advocated for improved sea-time access, updated training curricula, and certification pathways aligned with IMO’s STCW standards, stating that a globally competitive Nigerian seafaring workforce will boost national revenue and global presence.