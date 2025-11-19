‘Nigeria must modernise maritime transport laws to compete globally’

Stakeholders in the maritime sector have called for the modernisation of Nigeria’s transport laws to keep pace with the demand of the global supply chains.

They made the call at the yearly lecture and general meeting of the Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA) held in Lagos.

The programme, themed ‘The Future of Multimodal Transport in Global Trade: Evolving Carriage Regimes, Enforcement Mechanisms and Legal Certainty’, examined how emerging logistics systems are reshaping global commerce and what Nigeria must do to remain competitive.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, represented by the Legal Adviser of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Oyindamola Ade-Alli, said transport operations across sea, road, rail, air and inland waterways are advancing faster than the laws regulating them.

She described the widening gap as a threat to Nigeria’s ambitions in the blue economy.

The minister noted that global trade increasingly relies on seamless, end-to-end cargo movement backed by clear liability rules, electronic documentation and strong enforcement systems. Oduwole added that efficiency and legal clarity will be central to how countries participate in future markets.

Managing Partner at PIA Solicitors, Adebanke Akinboboye, highlighted how legal uncertainty affects daily maritime operations.

Akinboboye added that while digitalisation and evolving supply-chain systems are changing the industry, the need for clear and harmonised legal frameworks remains critical.

The Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Chamber of Shipping, Dr Kofi Mbiah, traced the evolution of transport law from port-to-port shipping to today’s fully integrated, door-to-door supply chains.

He explained that while logistics has become multimodal, the laws guiding it remain fragmented, with different regimes for sea, air, road and rail.

He noted that the absence of a unified global liability system continues to slow progress in multimodal transport.

In her welcome address, NMLA President, Funke Agbor, said rapidly changing global supply chains require legal systems that are modern, integrated and enforceable.

By Divine Yusuf