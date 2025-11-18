Ports Police intensify stakeholders’ engagement to safeguard maritime assets

The Ports Authority Police, Western Command, Apapa, has intensified collaborative engagements with key stakeholders in the maritime sector to strengthen security architecture, enhance port efficiency, facilitate trade and improve inter-agency operational synergy across the industry domain.

During a visit to the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dayo Mobereola, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Maritime, Chinedu Oko, emphasised the strategic importance of a unified security framework in safeguarding Nigeria’s coastal waters, port facilities, and critical maritime assets.

Oko, in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Isaac Hundeyin, commended NIMASA for its continuous efforts in maritime safety regulation, capacity development, and the Deep Blue Project.

He noted that sustainable cooperation between law enforcement and maritime regulators remains essential for safe and efficient maritime operations.

The Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority Police, Western Command, Apapa, Toyin Agbaminoja, reaffirmed the commitment of the Police force to providing robust security support across the nation’s port corridors, including Apapa Port, Tin Can Island Port, Lekki Deep Sea Port, Kirikiri Lighter Terminal, Ikorodu Lighter Terminal, and the Command’s marine unit responsible for patrols up to 12 nautical miles from the ports.

Agbaminoja expressed readiness to deepen operational synergy with NIMASA to curb maritime crimes, facilitate trade and guarantee the security of vessels, cargo and port users.

The Director General of NIMASA welcomed the delegation and highlighted the Agency’s readiness to strengthen collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force in the areas of intelligence sharing, joint operations, capacity building and maritime domain awareness.

He stressed that efficient maritime security is fundamental to Nigeria’s economic stability, port competitiveness, and global reputation.

Agbaminoja further continued her sectoral engagement with the Port Manager of the Lagos Port Complex (LPC), Apapa, Adebowale Lawal, where she called for deepening the existing partnership between the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to ensure a safe and secure port environment conducive to trade facilitation.

She also met with the President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Francis Bunu, to discuss ways of enhancing mutual understanding between the Police and the maritime workforce across the port terminals.

The Police Commissioner further held engagements with the Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), as well as representatives of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) and the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA).