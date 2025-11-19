Truck parks back e-call up system rollout in Onne

Truck park owners in Onne in Rivers state have embraced the full implementation of the Nigerian Ports Authority’s (NPA) Electronic Call-Up System with the aim of ending the persistent gridlock at the Eastern Port axis.

For several months, truck park investors have suffered financial losses due to the delayed rollout of the policy, which has allowed unregulated truck movements and extortion by non-state actors.

These non-state actors reportedly collect N1,000 per truck, encouraging drivers to park along the roads rather than in designated parks.

However, stakeholders stressed that the commencement of the Call-Up system will restore order, enhance port efficiency and safeguard investments in the trucking and logistics value chain.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the Nigerian Port Consultative Council (NPCC), Onne Chapter, Mr Godwin Ololuke, announced that preparations have been concluded for the electronic call-up system along the Onne Port corridor.

Ololuke explained that truck park owners and the system consultant recently met with the management of the NPA through the Port Manager in Onne.

He added that the initiative aims to regulate the movement of trucks within and around the port area to ensure safety for all stakeholders, including schoolchildren and nearby residents.

A truck driver, Mr Johnbull Igbikiowubo, who spoke with journalists, said that the e-call-up system is a welcome development that needs to be embraced by every stakeholder.

“The cooperation of all stakeholders is essential to ensure its success for the benefit of everyone involved and the nation’s economy,” Igbikiowubo said.

Similarly, an official of Waterhouses Marine and Logistics Limited, Olumide Ibitolu, said the ongoing disorder was caused by efforts to register trucks under the new system.