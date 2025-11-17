MfB partners NAMB, Water.org on micro-credit access

In a move to support the current administration’s efforts to improve Nigeria’s healthcare system through grassroots-oriented funding, Ekondo Microfinance Bank (MfB) has launched EKWASH and EKPURELYFE loan products under the WaterCredit adoption programme in partnership with Water.org and the National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB).

Speaking during the unveiling of the innovative products in Calabar, Cross River state, the Managing Director of the MfB, Charles Efedodama, said the initiative was more than a product but represented the microcredit lender’s commitment to improving lives.

He maintained that access to safe water and decent sanitation remained not just a basic need but a strong driver of health, dignity, productivity and economic growth.

According to him, through the partnership with the NAMB and Water.org, Ekondo MfB is expanding financial access to households, small businesses, and communities, enabling them to invest in water connections, boreholes, toilets, and hygiene facilities.

The banker explained: “At Ekondo MFB, our mission has always been to create value and empower people. Today, we are turning that mission into a deeper impact. With Water.org providing technical expertise and NAMB strengthening industry collaboration, we are confident that this product will transform thousands of lives across Cross River State and beyond.

“To every family that will gain access to clean water, to every woman relieved from spending hours fetching water, to every child who can now stay in school — this is why we are here,” Efedodama stressed.

He commended the MfB’s partners, board of directors, employees and every stakeholder who made this launch of the WASH facility a reality, adding that “together, we are not just launching a product—we are launching hope, dignity, and a healthier future for all Nigerians.”

In his remarks at the event, Senior Relationship Account Manager at Water.org, Gilbert Okpono, enthused, “Today, we’re proud of Ekondo Microfinance Bank for the launch of its new WSS loan products captioned EKWASH and EKPURELYFE, respectively, under the WaterCredit adoption programme in partnership with Water.org and NAMB.