Ecobank announces tender offer for outstanding 2026 senior Eurobond

ECOBANK Nigeria Limited has announced the launch of a tender offer for its outstanding $300,000,000 7.125 per cent senior note participation notes due 2026 (Rule 144A ISIN: US26824MAB63; Reg S ISIN: XS2297197266).

On the date of this announcement, $150,000,000 of the notes remained outstanding. According to the bank, the proposed offer commenced on Friday, November 28, 2025, and is expected to be settled on or before 31 December 2025.

The bank stated that holders whose notes are validly tendered and accepted for purchase will receive a cash consideration of $1,000 per $1,000 in principal amount of the notes, along with accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the settlement date.

The initiative reflects Ecobank Nigeria’s proactive approach to liability management and prudent balance sheet optimisation.

The bank also stated that its providing eligible noteholders with an option to redeem their holdings ahead of the original maturity date of 16 February 2026 by launching this tender offer.

Regarding the aim of the offer, the bank stated that it would support its broader funding strategy, enhance capital planning flexibility, and reaffirm its commitment to maintaining a well-structured debt profile.

It also stated that the proposed offer underscores Ecobank Nigeria’s ongoing commitment to transparent engagement with funding partners and investors.

The initiative also aligns with the bank’s long-term objective of ensuring efficient capital management while sustaining confidence in its financial obligations.