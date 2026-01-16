Firm enters African payments market with multi-country, cross-border platform

A new digital payments platform, SpendEase, has entered the African financial technology market, targeting cross-border transactions among Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa.

The company announced that its mySpendEase application is now available on Google Play and Apple App Store following months of beta testing. The platform is positioned to allow users to make and receive payments across participating African countries using local currencies.

According to the company, the service is designed for travellers, freelancers and business owners who routinely transact across borders. It said the platform aims to address challenges linked to currency conversion, settlement delays and transaction costs associated with cross-border payments within Africa.

“Our mission is simple: to make cross-border payments easy, affordable, and accessible for everyone,” the company said in the announcement.

SpendEase said users would be able to send, spend and receive money across Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria, while accessing real-time currency exchange rates with transaction transparency. The platform also features instant remittances, cross-border payments within supported countries and a 24-hour AI-integrated customer support desk. Virtual card services and crypto-to-fiat options are listed as forthcoming features.

The company described itself as pan-African in outlook, stating that the platform was built to reflect everyday financial realities on the continent and to improve connectivity between African markets.

Announcing the launch, the founder, Cindy Ihua-Maduenyi, said the platform was developed to reduce the friction associated with transacting outside one’s home country. “It’s time to stop worrying about how to transact in your local currency when you are outside your home country,” the statement said.

SpendEase joins a growing number of fintech firms seeking to expand cross-border payment infrastructure within Africa, amid increasing trade, travel and digital services across the continent.