Full List: 82 newly approved, fully licensed BDC operators

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted final operating licences to 82 Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators under its revised regulatory framework, reinforcing warnings against transactions with unlicensed foreign exchange dealers.
In a statement on Monday, the Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi-Ali, confirmed that the licences took effect on November 27, 2025, in accordance with the 2024 Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for BDC Operations. The guidelines require all operators to meet specified capital thresholds and regulatory conditions to qualify for licensing.
“The Central Bank of Nigeria, in exercise of its powers under the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020 and the 2024 Guidelines, has granted final licences to 82 Bureaux De Change to operate with effect from November 27, 2025,” the statement read.
The apex bank emphasised that only BDCs listed on its official website are considered fully licensed, urging the public to verify the status of any operator before engaging in foreign exchange transactions. “While the CBN will continue to update the list of Bureaux De Change with valid operating licences for public verification on our website, the Bank advises the general public to avoid dealing with unlicensed Foreign Exchange Operators,” the statement warned.
The CBN noted that operating a BDC without a valid licence constitutes an offence under Section 57(1) of the BOFIA 2020, and confirmed that legal action would be taken against non-compliant operators.
TIER 1
1 DULA GLOBAL BDC LTD
2 TRURATE GLOBAL BDC LTD
TIER 2
1 ABBUFX BDC LTD
2 ACHA GLOBAL BDC LTD
3 ARCTANGENT SWIFT BDC LTD
4 ASCENDANT BDC LTD
5 BARACAI BDC LTD
6 BERGPOINT BDC LTD
7 BRAVO MODEL BDC LTD
8 BRIMESTONE BDC LTD
9 BROWNSTON BDC LTD
10 BUZZWALLET BDC LTD
11 CASHCODE BDC LTD
12 CHATTERED BDC LTD
13 CHRONICLES BDC LTD
14 COOL FOREX BDC LTD
15 CORPORATE EXCHANGE BDC LTD
16 COURTESY CURRENCY BDC LTD
17 DANYARO BDC LTD
18 DASHAD BDC LTD
19 DEVAL BDC LTD
20 DFS BDC LTD
21 EASY CASH BDC LTD
22 ELELEM BDC LTD
23 E-LIOYDS BDC LTD
24 ELOGOZ BDC LTD
25 ENOUF BDC LTD
26 EVER JOJ GOLD BDC LTD
27 EXCEL RIJIYA FOREX BDC LTD
28 FABFOREX BDC LTD
29 FELLOM BDC LTD
30 FINE BDC LTD
31 FOMAT BDC LTD
32 GENELO BDC LTD
33 GENTLE BREEZE BDC LTD
34 GRACEFUL GLORY AND HUMILITY BDC LTD
35 GREENGATE BDC LTD
36 GREENVAULT BDC LTD
37 HAZON CAPITAL BDC LTD
38 HIGH-POINT BDC LTD
39 I & I EXCHANGE BDC LTD
40 IBN MARYAM BDC LTD
41 JOURNEY WELL BDC LTD
42 KEEPERS BDC LTD
43 KHADHOUSE SOLUTIONS BDC LTD
44 KIMMELFX BDC LTD
45 KINGSOFT ATLANTIC BDC LTD
46 M.S. ALHERI BDC LTD
47 MASTERS BDC LTD
48 MCMENA BDC LTD
49 MKOO BDC LTD
50 MKS BDC LTD
51 MR J GOLF BDC LTD
52 MUSDIQ BDC LTD
53 MZ FOREX BDC LTD
54 NEJJ BDC LTD LTD
55 NETVALUE BDC LTD
56 NEW WAVE BDC LTD
57 NOTABLE AND KINGSTON BDC LTD
58 PILCROW BDC LTD
59 RAPID BDC LTD
60 RIGHTWAY BDC LTD
61 RWANDA BDC LTD
62 SABLES BDC LTD
63 SAFETRANZ BDC LTD
64 SAMFIK BDC LTD
65 SEVENLOCKS BDC LTD
66 SHAPEARL BDC LTD
67 SIMTEX BDC LTD
68 SOLID WHITE BDC LTD
69 ST. NICHOLAS GLOBAL BDC LTD
70 TOPFIRST UNIQUE MULTICHOICE BDC LTD
71 TOPGATE BDC LTD
72 TRAVELLER’S CHOICE BDC LTD
73 TUCA GLOBAL BDC LTD
74 TURBOVA BDC LTD
75 TURN-UP BDC LTD
76 UNIGO BDC LTD
77 VICTORY AHEAD BDC LTD
78 WHITEWAY WWW BDC LTD
79 YUND GLOBAL LINK BDC LTD
80 ZAMAD FOREX BDC LTD