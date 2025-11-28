Moniepoint wins triple recognitions at industry awards

Moniepoint Inc has solidified its position as Africa’s leading financial services innovator, securing three awards that celebrate and reinforce its innovation credentials, scale and transformative impact across the continent.

The company’s remarkable achievements include winning Best SME Microfinance Bank of the Year for the second consecutive year at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards 2025, an award as the Largest Non-FI Acquirer in Africa at Mastercard EDGE 2025 in Dubai and receiving the Most Outstanding Fintech Company of the Year award at the 2025 Brandcom Awards.

Moniepoint MFB’s consecutive win at the BAFI Awards reinforces the bank’s commitment to supporting SMEs with the tools they need to grow, including business banking, credit, payments and business management tools designed for scale, the institution said.

At the Mastercard EDGE 2025 Awards, held at the Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, Moniepoint was celebrated for its leadership in digital payments enablement across Africa.

EDGE is Mastercard’s flagship innovation forum for Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, which convened global leaders to explore how AI, tokenisation, embedded finance and next-generation payment technologies are reshaping commerce.

Moniepoint Inc was named Most Outstanding Fintech Company of the Year at the 2025 BrandCom Awards.

According to the organisers, the honour represents the highest distinction for a fintech company and reflects Moniepoint’s exceptional innovation, rapid scale, strong consumer and business engagement, and meaningful contribution to financial inclusion across Africa from 2024 to 2025.

The recognition also highlights Moniepoint’s leadership in shaping the fintech ecosystem through impactful products, platform reliability and sustained market growth.

“These awards motivate us to continue building the infrastructure that powers seamless and secure transactions across the continent. We’ll continue to make significant investments in technology, partnerships, and customer-centric solutions, while deepening our commitment to empowering millions of businesses and individuals with the financial tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital economy, Co-Founder and CEO, Moniepoint Inc, Tosin Eniolorunda said.