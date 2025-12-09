Mortgage bank activates plan to bridge housing financing gap

AG Mortgage Bank Plc (AGMB) has activated its five-year transformational plan (2025-2030) with emphasis on the High 5s, namely – organisational transformation, sustainable capital base, growth, impact and shareholder value.

With the plan, AG Mortgage Bank expects to be Nigeria’s top housing finance group by 2030.

Commenting on the journey, MD/CEO, AG Mortgage Bank Plc, Ngozi Anyogu, said: “The transformation is worth it, and this is why. As CEO, I am convinced that Nigerians desiring to own homes are making too many financial trade-offs to realise their dreams of home ownership. AGMB, as the category leader for affordable housing mortgage delivery, has to bring a radical change in performance to the consumer.

“Our strategy is to increase the volume of housing with our set goal of one million Mortgages by 2030. This way, we can create wealth for all our investors, customers and help reduce the 20 million housing deficit in Nigeria through shared wealth creation for the entire real estate value chain.”

