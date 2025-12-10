National Single Window gains traction ahead of 2026 rollout

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) said President Bola Tinubu’s sustained interest in the National Single Window (NSW) project has provided the momentum needed to harmonise the positions of key government agencies and develop a platform designed to exceed regional performance benchmarks.

The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji, noted this, asking that while earlier attempts at implementing the project stalled, the present NSW has recorded unprecedented progress due to strong political backing.

Adedeji disclosed this at the All Nigerian Maritime Journalists Retreat organised by the Maritime Correspondents’ Organisation of Nigeria (MARCON) at the Lagos Free Trade Zone.

Speaking on the theme of the retreat, ‘Maximising Emerging Technologies for Sustainable Import and Export Trade’, Adeniyi, who was represented by the Head of Change and Stakeholder Management for the NS, Ayokunu Oyeniyi, explained that the project’s steering committee, comprising all major trade-related agencies, now operates directly from the Office of the President.

He said progress has accelerated since the President launched the implementation phase of the project in April 2024.

Adeniyi disclosed that the project team has completed detailed business process analysis, conducted the first round of User Acceptance Testing (UAT) with several regulatory agencies, and commenced additional rounds of testing with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Adeniyi stated that another phase of testing has been scheduled for January 2026, while full-scale training for users across the trade ecosystem will begin in February 2026.

He added that the benefits of the NSW would become evident shortly after the platform goes live in March 2026, noting that Nigeria’s system is expected to outperform other countries that have implemented the system in the sub-region.

Citing international case studies, Adeniyi said countries with operational single window systems have reduced export processing times from more than 10 days to just two or three days.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria could match and exceed these results within one to two years of full implementation, positioning the country as a leading trade hub in West Africa.

The FIRS boss further noted that while countries such as Ghana have successfully operated similar systems for more than a decade, Nigeria is building a more advanced version aimed at surpassing regional standards.

Adeniyi said the government is also deploying modern scanners, strengthening centralised risk management and integrating data intelligence tools to improve cargo monitoring and reduce the need for physical inspections.

The FIRS boss further called for sustained stakeholder support and public engagement as the rollout approaches, stressing that although challenges may arise, the implementation team is prepared to respond swiftly and continuously refine the system.

Earlier, the President of MARCON, Ismail Aniemu, emphasised Nigeria’s strategic role as a central hub for West and Central Africa, noting that the country’s economic growth has significant implications for the region.

He highlighted the maritime sector’s contribution to employment and national productivity, warning that inefficiencies such as prolonged vessel turnaround time slow economic progress and weaken national competitiveness.

According to him, while Nigeria is making steady progress, more work remains to be done to achieve its development goals.

He said the retreat was designed to deepen journalists’ understanding of the maritime sector, build their capacity for effective public enlightenment and broaden their perspective on emerging technologies shaping global trade.