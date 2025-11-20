NBS seeks more investment in data-gathering infrastructure

The Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Adeyemi Adeniran, has called for more investment in statistical infrastructure in the country.

Adeyemi, in his address at the opening of the 2025 African Statistics Day celebrations in Abuja, said without credible data, people are left to “navigate the complexities of governance and development in the dark”.

He said this year’s theme, ‘Leveraging Innovations in Data and Statistics to Promote a Just, Peaceful, Inclusive and Prosperous Society for Africans’, is both timely and profound, as it challenges stakeholders to reflect on the evolving role of data in society and recommit to building statistical systems that are not only modern and efficient but also equitable and inclusive.

“Let us renew our commitment to investing in statistical infrastructure and human capital for the benefit of our citizens. Let us promote data literacy and public trust in statistics by ensuring that we communicate effectively with stakeholders and data users. By doing so, we will be ensuring that data serves the cause of justice, peace and prosperity,” he said.

The NBS boss listed some of the steps the statistics office has taken to align its work with modern realities, including the deployment of computer-assisted personal interviewing (CAPI) and mobile-based surveys to improve data accuracy and reduce turnaround time.

He said the NBS remains steadfast in its mission to provide timely, reliable and comprehensive data to support evidence-based decision-making.

“The innovations are not just about efficiency – they are about equity. They allow us to reach remote communities, capture disaggregated data, and ensure that no one is left behind.

“We are working closely with relevant stakeholders to improve civil registration and vital statistics (CRVS) and gender statistics, which are foundational for justice and inclusivity. We are also mainstreaming the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into our national statistical system to ensure no one is left behind.”

The Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination/Head, Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit, Hadiza Bala Usman, said the theme reminds stakeholders that in today’s world, progress is measurable, and justice is quantifiable when there is the right data and systems to interpret it.

“The journey of Africa’s transformation will be powered by many forces, namely, political will, innovation, and human capital — but none will be more central than data. We must not delude ourselves into believing otherwise. Data enriched by innovation gives life to policy, purpose to governance, and credibility to delivery. Let us continue to innovate boldly and collaborate deeply to ensure that we deliver to the people consistently.

“A just Africa, a peaceful Africa, an inclusive Africa, and a prosperous Africa are within our reach—and innovation in data remains one of the surest paths to achieving them,” she said.