NCC suspends .ng domains involved in major online piracy

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has secured the suspension of several .ng domain names found to be engaged in large-scale, unauthorised distribution of copyrighted sound recordings and other creative works.

The enforcement action followed a formal request by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) and was carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian Internet Registration Association (NiRA).

The suspended domains, which have subsequently been taken offline through their respective registrars, include: val9ja.com.ng; tunesloaded.com.ng; voxnaija.com.ng; music.360media.com.ng; medianub.com.ng; naijalevels.com.ng; and mp3juice.com.ng

According to the Commission’s Special Taskforce against Online Piracy (STOP), the websites were confirmed to be engaging in blatant copyright infringement by illegally sharing unlicensed music and audiovisual works belonging to Nigerian and foreign rights holders.

Their activities, according to the commission, undermined legitimate digital platforms and deprived creators and investors of due revenue.

“This intervention is part of the NCC’s robust and ongoing enforcement programme under the Copyright Act, 2022, which empowers the Commission to safeguard creators’ rights and to investigate and curb all forms of online copyright violations across websites, streaming platforms, and other digital distribution channels,” NCC said in a statement made available to The Guardian.

It said the NCC worked closely with NiRA throughout the process and continues to engage domain registrars to ensure the swift suspension of any .ng domain found to be in breach of copyright law.

“The Commission remains committed to ensuring a safe, lawful, and thriving digital environment for Nigeria’s creative economy,” the statement said.

Reaffirming the Commission’s resolve to intensify its online enforcement operations, the Director-General of the NCC, Dr. John Asein, stated that the suspensions send a strong signal that Nigeria will not tolerate digital piracy.

He thanked NiRA and the Registrars concerned and assured rights holders that the Commission, in collaboration with national and international partners, will continue to strengthen its anti-piracy strategies. He appealed to the public to report suspicious platforms or online activities to the Commission via stop.copyright.gov.ng.

“The Nigerian Copyright Commission remains vigilant and fully prepared to take decisive action against all forms of copyright infringement to safeguard Nigeria’s creative space and its digital future,” said the Director-General.

Following its renewed campaign against online piracy, the Nigerian Copyright Commission, with the assistance of the NiRA, also recently secured the suspension of MovieBox.ng, an online site known for streaming pirated copyright materials, including movies, music and live sports from Nigeria and other countries.