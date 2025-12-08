NECA bags PEBEC’s business advocacy and partnership award

Vice President, Kashim Shettima (left); Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang; Director-General of Nigeria's Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Zahrah Mustapha; Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment (MCCTI), Mrs. Folashade Bada Ambrose and Director-General, Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association (NECA), Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, during the PEBEC yearly Award and Gala night held in Abuja.

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has bagged the Business Advocacy and Partnership Award from the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

The award was presented to NECA on December 2, 2025, during the PEBEC yearly Award and Gala night held at the Banquet Hall, Aso Villa, Abuja, in recognition of its steadfast commitment, constructive engagement, and strategic collaboration, which have strengthened Nigeria’s business environment and supported the government’s reform agenda.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, Director-General of NECA, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, expressed deep appreciation to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration for the recognition, as well as PEBEC’s continued efforts to improve the business climate for all Nigerians.

Oyerinde described the award as a testament to the association’s longstanding commitment to supporting enterprises, advancing regulatory improvements, and promoting a more predictable and growth-enabling economic landscape.

He noted that the award serves as renewed motivation for the organisation to deepen its role in national development, strengthen institutional partnerships, and support reforms that deliver sustainable economic progress for Nigeria.

“We are honoured by this recognition and remain fully committed to deepening constructive dialogue, driving evidence-based advocacy, and championing reforms that unlock the full potential of the private sector. NECA will continue to work with government and key stakeholders to deliver enduring solutions that strengthen institutions, attract investment, and support national development,” he said.