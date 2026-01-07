New fintech platform commits to supporting SMEs

A new financial technology platform, NairaPoint, has been unveiled in Lagos at an event that marked the 40th anniversary of Funke Otti’s entrepreneurship.

The launch took place at the Ikoyi Golf Club and was attended by stakeholders from the financial services sector, business executives and regulators.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of NairaPoint, Dr Mohammed Santuraki, said the platform was developed to provide digital financial services targeted at individuals and small businesses, particularly those with limited access to traditional banking.

He also paid tribute to Otti, describing her career as one characterised by resilience and long-term commitment to enterprise development.

According to the promoters, NairaPoint offers services including digital wallets, payment solutions and microfinancial tools designed for mobile use.

The platform is expected to operate within existing regulatory frameworks governing financial technology services in Nigeria.

Otti reflected on her four decades in business, noting the importance of partnerships, adaptability and sustained customer trust. She said the launch of NairaPoint represented a new phase of engagement with Nigeria’s evolving financial ecosystem.