NGX index rises by 0.6 per cent

Following share price appreciation in Seplat Energy Plc and 46 stocks, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, closed on a positive note, pushing the all-share index (ASI) up by 0.6 per cent.

Yesterday, the index appreciated by 934.62 points, representing a gain of 0.56 per cent to close at 166,771.95 points.

Also, market capitalisation rose by N599 billion to close at N106.781 trillion.

The upturn was driven by price appreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks amongst which are Seplat Energy, Aradel Holdings, NCR Nigeria, MeCure Industries and Multiverse Mining & Exploration.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive, as 47 stocks gained relative to 28 losers. Academy Press emerged the highest price gainer of 10 per cent to close at N8.25 per cent.

NCR Nigeria followed with a gain of 9.98 per cent to close at N106.30 kobo, while Tripple Gee & Company advanced by 9.95 per cent to close at N4.86 kobo.

Tantalizers rose by 9.93 per cent to close at N2.99, while DEAP Capital Management and Trust, eTranzact International, McNichols and Multiverse Mining & Exploration appreciated by 9.92 per cent each to close at N3.99, N19.95, N7.31 and N28.25 kobo.

On the other side, May & Baker Nigeria Plc led others on the losers’ chart with 9.79 per cent to close at N28.55 kobo. Wapic Insurance followed with a decline of 6.76 per cent to close at N3.31, while Livestock Feeds shed 6.67 per cent to close at N7.

PZ Cussons Nigeria lost 6.52 per cent to close at N54.50, while Eterna depreciated by 6.3 per cent to close at N34.20 kobo.

Meanwhile, the total volume traded decreased by 32.64 per cent to 761.941 million units, valued at N29.85 billion and exchanged in 55,751 deals. Transactions in the shares of Access Holdings led the activity with 53.411 million shares worth N1.238 billion.

Lasaco Assurance followed with account of 38.991 million shares valued at N100.206 million, while Veritas Kapital Assurance traded 32.795 million shares valued at N69.592 million.

Tantalizers traded 30.128 million shares worth N89.545 million, while DEAP Capital Management and Trust traded 28.598 million shares worth N114.045 billion.