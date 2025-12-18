Nigeria, Central Europe launch new chamber to promote trade, investment

•Dogara, Dere Awosika become Advisory Council members

The Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Nigeria, His Excellency Tomáš Výprachtický, has reaffirmed his country’s resolve to deepen bilateral cooperation with Nigeria across key sectors of the economy.

Výprachtický made this known at a dinner organised to unveil the Nigeria–Central Europe Chamber of Commerce (NCECC) on Saturday in Abuja. The event was organised by the NCECC in partnership with the Regional Trade Institute (RTI) and the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Nigeria.

According to the ambassador, Czech companies, corporations and institutions have maintained a long-standing presence in Nigeria, reflecting the enduring political and economic relationship between both countries.“Our companies, corporations and institutions have been coming to Nigeria for quite some time. We have a long-standing political and economic relationship between Nigeria and the Czech Republic,” he said.

He cited cultural and social exchanges, including the service of Nigerian priests in Czech monasteries over the past seven years, as examples of the depth of bilateral relations. He noted that Nigeria’s abundant natural and human resources, coupled with its engineering and technological potential, present strong opportunities for expanded cooperation.

“When I was appointed ambassador, my main goal was to harness and boost the potential for mutual cooperation between our two countries, which, frankly speaking, has so far been only partly fulfilled,” Výprachtický added.

Speaking at the event, the President of the NCECC, Dr Paschal Onyemaechi, said the organization was duly registered to strengthen economic, trade and cultural ties between Nigeria and Central European countries.

Onyemaechi explained that the chamber aims to provide a platform for government officials, captains of industry start-ups, exporters and leaders in the creative sector to connect in a friendly environment, encourage meaningful dialogue and cultivate strategic partnerships.

He noted that the NCECC operates in no fewer than five countries, with a mandate to deepen Europe–Africa relations by leveraging Europe’s technology, technical know-how and business ethics alongside Africa’s natural resources, youthful population and vibrant markets.“Our role is to promote bilateral trade, encourage investment and provide up-to-date information on markets and emerging opportunities in both regions,” he said.

He added that the chamber would promote educational mobility, technology transfer and create platforms for business leaders, industrialists and policymakers to interact and forge mutually beneficial partnerships.

“The organization is the first of its kind. We aim to transform how trade is conducted in the region and also support students, especially postgraduates, to reduce costs through new arrangements with the Czech Republic,” Onyemaechi said.

He further disclosed plans to establish the New Partnership for Development of Africa (NEPDA) project which is the flagship programme of the Chamber. According to him, NEPDA 2026 which will hold in June 2026 will bring over 30 European companies to Nigeria for Investment and Partnership across key Sectors.

A highlight of the event was the induction of prominent Nigerians as members of Advisory Council of NCECC.

They include former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. YakubuDogara; former Chairperson of Access Bank Plc, Dr.DereAwosika; a former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Dr Jamil Gwamna; and Chair of Centre for Climatic Smart Agriculture, Cosmopolitan UniversityAbuja, DrRislanKanya. The induction was conducted by the Secretary General of Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universitiesand 11th President of the Nigerian Academy of Letters, Prof. Andrew Haruna. The Inductees profiles were presented by Prof. Jan Zahorik, a leading Africanist at the University of West Bohemia. While Dr. Petr Markvart who is an Adviser to the President on Defence and Security Industries of Czech Republic spoke on the significance of the Chamber and the long standing relationship between Nigeria and Czech Republic.

Other dignitaries at the occasion include Dr. Emmanuel Njoku, MD Prezzo Group, Alh. Bashir, CEO Bin Khalif Group Ltd,Chief (Barr) OkeyNzenwa, Chairman Golden Guinea Breweries Plc, His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Ignatius Kaigama, Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Martin Cech – Deputy Head of Mission, TomosTurecek, MD BTL and Vice President NCECC among many others.