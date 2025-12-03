Nigeria launches Culture Meter Index

As Nigeria rolls out its first Culture Meter Index, Emirates has been honoured with the Travel Gold Award of Excellence for connecting Africa to the world and in recognition of its outstanding contribution to African tourism, trade and cultural exchange.

The award was presented to the airline over the weekend in Abuja at the Africa Tourism and Creative Economy Expo (AFTCREE), in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism.

There was also the formal unveiling of the Culture Meter, which, in essence, is a tool to track Africa’s tourism index and progress. The award recognises Emirates’ sustained investment in Africa’s tourism and creative sectors, driven by long-term partnerships with governments and tourism bodies.

Earlier this year, the airline expanded its collaboration with several African tourism authorities, including Nigeria’s Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, to attract more international visitors and position the country as a leading destination in Africa.

These partnerships support Nigeria’s broader tourism development agenda, which aims to upgrade infrastructure, expand hospitality offerings, and enhance air connectivity between Nigeria and major global markets.

Emirates Country Manager for Nigeria, Paulos Legesse, who accepted the award on behalf of the airline, said the recognition reflected the trust and confidence Nigerian travellers placed in Emirates.

“Our commitment goes far beyond operating flights — we strive to deliver a seamless, world-class travel experience at every touchpoint. From our onboard comfort to our hospitality on the ground and our extensive global network, we aim to make every journey exceptional.

“Since launching operations in Nigeria, Emirates has proudly served as a gateway between Africa and Dubai, connecting Nigerian travellers not only to the UAE but to more than 150 destinations worldwide. We remain committed to opening doors for Nigerians in business, leisure, education, and culture through unmatched connectivity and service excellence,” he added.

The Africa Tourism and Creative Economy Expo (AFTCREE) was organised by Africultour Ltd in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, under the theme: ‘Optimising Africa’s Comparative and Competitive Advantage for Accelerated Trade and Economic Growth’.

The Chief Executive Officer of Africultour Ltd, Chuks Akamadu, applauded Emirates airline for raising the standard of international travel, championing regional tourism and playing a pivotal role in connecting Africa to the world.

He promised that AFTCREE would continue to provide “a unique platform for African nations to leverage their cultural and creative assets to drive trade, investment, and sustainable growth”.