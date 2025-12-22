Nigeria unveils National Intellectual Property policy to drive economic growth

The Federal Government has officially unveiled Nigeria’s National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS), a comprehensive framework designed to transform the country’s creative and innovative potential into sustainable economic value.

Recall that the approval came from the Federal Executive Council on November 6, 2025. The policy marks a strategic shift in treating intellectual property as essential economic infrastructure rather than merely a legal concern.

Speaking at the public presentation, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, described the policy as a fulfilment of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises economic revitalisation and private sector growth.

“We don’t have a problem with generating value, innovation, and creativity. Nigerians are so prolific. But how do we monetise? How do we make sure that access to capital exists and that these businesses can scale without being bought on the cheap by foreign players?” Oduwole said.

The minister emphasised that over 50 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP now comes from services, including the creative sector, tourism, science and technology, making the policy critical for diversification efforts.

Director for Policy Planning, Research and Statistics at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Yiwa Joseph, representing the Permanent Secretary, noted that the policy establishes a whole-of-government framework touching multiple mandates across industry, trade, justice, culture, education and science and technology.

“An intellectual property ecosystem that works for creators, inventors, entrepreneurs, investors, and government requires an environment where rights can be registered efficiently, protected credibly, commercialised practically, and enforced fairly,” Joseph stated.

Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, John Asein, representing the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, emphasised the policy’s people-centred approach. He explained that NIPPS recognises Nigerian creators and innovators as primary beneficiaries, ensuring the IP system remains accessible, balanced and responsive.

“The policy is deliberately forward-looking. It represents a response to the realities of the digital age where online platforms, artificial intelligence, data-driven creativity and cross-border services are reshaping how value is created,” Asein said.

The policy document contains over 57 programmes and projects with varying timelines spanning one to five years. Key initiatives include reviewing the Patents and Design Trademarks Act, operationalising the Plant Variety Protection Office, and deepening engagement with innovation hubs and research institutes.

Registrar of Patents and Designs at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jane Igwe, explained that the policy underwent extensive revalidation following input from over 200 stakeholder groups who felt inadequately protected under earlier drafts.

“When there is no national IP policy, there’s actually no meeting point for everybody. This document will give us a common playing ground for all stakeholders involved in intellectual property,” Igwe noted.

The policy aligns with Nigeria’s obligations under the African Continental Free Trade Area, where trade in goods, services and digital commerce increasingly intersects with intellectual property rights. Oduwole revealed that Nigeria has positioned itself as a digital trade champion within AFCFTA, achieving significant milestones, including becoming the first country to ratify the digital trade protocol.