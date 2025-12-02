Nigerian startup builds AI to aid real-time content authentication

Nigerian startup, MYai Robotics, has unveiled Curation AI, the world’s first real-time content-authentication and opinion-intelligence engine, a global tech breakthrough powered significantly by Nigerians, who constitute 80 per cent of the engineering team.

In an era where misinformation spreads faster than facts, the innovation places Nigeria at the centre of a major technological shift, showcasing Africa’s homegrown talent and delivering a solution built to confront one of the world’s toughest digital challenges.

Designed entirely around real-time verification rather than the outdated static datasets common in today’s AI tools, Curation AI validates news, images, videos, audio and social content within seconds.

The platform scans sources, detects manipulation, flags synthetic media and identifies AI-generated artefacts instantly, giving users reliable authenticity checks before they share, believe or react.

According to MYai Robotics CEO, Kayode Aladesuyi, the goal is simple: to put truth and trust back in the hands of everyday Internet users. “Truth has never been harder to find. Curation AI puts verification at everyone’s fingertips — empowering people to navigate the internet with confidence,” he said.

The innovation speaks directly to digital realities across Africa, where manipulated videos, fake posts, political disinformation and AI-generated content increasingly shape public opinion.

With seven in 10 people struggling to distinguish real from fake online, MYai Robotics says its Curation AI platform is designed for daily use — from verifying viral videos to checking election-related claims to helping parents ensure their children consume authentic content.

According to the tech firm, users can also search real-time public sentiment and track live online conversations, giving brands, regulators and policymakers an instant view into what people truly think at any given moment.

Curation AI is already drawing interest from organisations whose work depends on digital integrity. Industries such as insurance, media, corporate communications, public policy, elections and legal compliance are piloting the tool to authenticate content, detect fabricated materials and monitor online narratives before misinformation spreads.

MYai Robotics says the ability to run real-time opinion polls, monitor brand conversations and verify any digital content makes the tool a critical asset for institutions working to protect public trust.

The engineering, testing and deployment teams — largely based in Lagos and Abuja — built the system using Africa-informed design principles and locally grounded research. The company sees this as a turning point for African participation in frontier AI innovation.

Curation AI is live and free for consumers, creators and businesses to test at curationai.ai. Users can upload content, run verification checks, analyse sentiment and sample all features instantly.